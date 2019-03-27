Los Angeles Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Calhoun rf 1 0 0 0 Pderson lf 2 1 1 1
C.Pello ph 2 0 0 0 C.Tylor lf 1 0 0 0
M.Trout cf 1 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 2 1 0 0
B.Marsh ph 3 0 1 0 Ed.Rios 3b 2 0 0 0
Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 3 0 1 1
Rengifo pr 1 0 0 0 J.Downs ss 1 0 0 0
A.Pjols dh 1 0 0 0 M.Muncy 1b 2 2 1 0
J.Walsh ph 3 1 0 0 Verdugo rf 0 0 0 0
Ju.Bour 1b 1 0 0 0 Pollock cf 2 2 1 1
M.Thiss 1b 3 1 3 0 W.Smith c 1 0 0 0
Z.Czart 3b 1 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 3 1 1 3
Fltcher 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Beaty 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Lcroy c 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 0 0
Ro.Pena c 3 0 0 2 Estevez 2b 1 0 0 0
Bourjos lf 1 0 0 0 R.Mrtin dh 2 1 1 1
Br.Lund lf 2 0 0 0 C.Rncon ph 1 0 0 0
L Stlla 2b 2 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 2 1 2 0
C.Jstus 2b 2 0 0 0 Kendall cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 30 9 8 7
Los Angeles 000 010 100—2
Los Angeles 070 020 00x—9

E_Calhoun (1), Muncy (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Thaiss 2 (6), Pederson (5), Muncy (6), Martin (2). HR_Bellinger (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Sandoval L, 0-1 1 1-3 3 7 7 5 1
Rhoades 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Robles 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
De Horta 2 4 2 2 2 2
Curtiss 1 0 0 0 1 1
Rodriguez 2 0 0 0 0 3
Los Angeles
Urias W, 2-0 4 0 0 0 0 4
Floro 2-3 1 1 0 0 0
Schultz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
May 3 1-3 5 1 1 1 1
Allie 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Schultz (Bourjos).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:49. A_34,162