Dodgers 8, Phillies 0

Philadelphia Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi McCtchn lf 4 0 1 0 Pderson lf 5 1 1 2 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 5 1 1 0 B.Hrper rf 4 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 3 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 4 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 4 0 1 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 4 1 1 1 C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 1 0 Beaty 1b 1 0 0 0 Franco 3b 1 0 0 0 Freese 1b 3 2 2 2 Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 C.Tylor 2b 2 1 1 1 Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0 Ru.Mrtn c 3 1 2 0 Vlsquez p 0 0 0 0 R.Hill p 2 0 0 0 E.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 J.Trner ph 0 0 0 0 Y.Rios p 0 0 0 0 Maeda pr 0 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan ph-rf 0 0 0 1 Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 32 8 10 7

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 Los Angeles 000 000 17x—8

E_Y.Rios (1). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_C.Hernandez (15), Muncy (10), C.Seager (15), C.Taylor (9). HR_Pederson (18), Freese (6). SB_C.Taylor (4). SF_K.Hernandez (3). S_Segura (1), C.Taylor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Pivetta 6 3 0 0 0 9 Velasquez L,2-3 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 Garcia 2-3 3 4 4 2 0 Rios 2-3 2 3 0 0 0 Los Angeles Hill W,2-1 7 3 0 0 3 9 Baez H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:58. A_49,162 (56,000).