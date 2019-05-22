https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Dodgers-7-Rays-3-13869444.php
Dodgers 7, Rays 3
|Los Angeles
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Beaty dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Freese dh-dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Muncy 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Av.Grci rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bllnger rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|d'Arnud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Krmaier ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pderson ph-lf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Heredia cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Verdugo cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Kratz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|6
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|Los Angeles
|101
|100
|301—7
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|300—3
E_Av.Garcia (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Freese (5), J.Turner (6), Pederson (2), Pham (5), Av.Garcia (8), Kiermaier (7), Heredia (4). SB_Muncy (3), Seager (1). SF_J.Turner (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw W,4-0
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Baez
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alexander
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro H,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Wood L,1-1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Beeks
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Roe
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kolarek
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
P.Baez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
WP_Beeks.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:10. A_15,862 (25,025).
View Comments