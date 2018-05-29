https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Dodgers-5-Phillies-4-12949779.php
Dodgers 5, Phillies 4
Published 11:58 pm, Monday, May 28, 2018
|Philadelphia
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Pderson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hoskins lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Flrimon ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|O.Hrrra cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utley 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stewart p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlasqez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goeddel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dmnguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Altherr rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kemp ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|Philadelphia
|130
|000
|000—4
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|03x—5
E_Grandal (3), C.Hernandez (4), Hoskins (2). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_C.Santana (12), Alfaro (3), Pederson (9), M.Kemp (13). HR_C.Hernandez (7). SB_Grandal (1). S_Velasquez (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Dominguez H,6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Garcia
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Morgan L,0-1 BS,1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Arano
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Stewart
|4
|5
|4
|3
|2
|5
|Alexander
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goeddel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia W,1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jansen S,12-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
L.Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Garcia (Williams). WP_Stewart, Dominguez, Morgan.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Will Little.
T_3:32. A_39,759 (56,000).
