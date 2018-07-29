Dodgers 5, Braves 1

Los Angeles Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Tylor ss 4 0 2 1 Acuna lf 3 0 0 0 M.Mchdo 3b 3 0 2 1 Clbrson 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 0 0 Frguson p 0 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 0 0 Muncy ph 0 0 0 0 Flowers c 2 0 0 0 Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 1 1 1 K.Hrnan cf 5 1 1 0 Incarte cf 4 0 0 0 Bllnger 1b 3 1 0 0 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b 4 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 2 2 1 3 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 2 1 0 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0 A.Wood p 1 0 0 0 Fried p 1 0 0 0 Chrgois p 0 0 0 0 M.Reed ph 1 0 0 0 Utley ph 1 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Pderson lf 1 0 0 0 Moylan p 0 0 0 0 Albies ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Totals 30 5 6 5 Totals 29 1 3 1

Los Angeles 010 002 002—5 Atlanta 000 000 100—1

E_Swanson (7), C.Taylor (9), Bellinger (2). DP_Los Angeles 3, Atlanta 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Atlanta 6. 2B_Culberson (15). HR_Puig (12), Camargo (11). SF_Puig (2). S_A.Wood (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Wood W,7-5 5 2-3 1 0 0 4 5 Chargois H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Ferguson H,1 2 2 1 1 0 1 Goeddel 1 0 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Fried L,1-4 5 2 1 1 3 7 Jackson 1 1 2 2 1 2 Moylan 1 1 0 0 1 0 Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 2 Freeman 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 Venters 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Fried (Bellinger), by Wood (Acuna), by Venters (Muncy). WP_Fried, Wood, Moylan.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:22. A_41,758 (41,149).