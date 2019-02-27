https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Dodgers-5-Athletics-3-13650387.php
Dodgers 5, Athletics 3
|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Verdugo cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Grssman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Pters cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sk.Bolt lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Carrera rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Smien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Ahmed lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Chapman dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|B.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Peter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cmpbell 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick lf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gav.Lux ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Canha cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Beaty 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Barreto ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Perkins ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Prfar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Thole dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Jseph 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Ruiz ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Asche 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Fwler cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Santana ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hrrmann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Estevez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Ro.Gale c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|003—5
|Oakland
|000
|100
|002—3
E_Asche (1), Grossman (1), Barreto (1), Profar (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 9. 2B_Carrera (1), Garlick (1), Santana (1), Canha (1), Pinder (1). 3B_Gale (1). HR_Hundley (1). SB_Pederson (1). SF_Peters (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Urias W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Corcino H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Broussard H, 1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|McCreery H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Curry H, 2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moseley H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Mengden L, 0-0
|2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Soria
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Dull
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Luzardo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kiekhefer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
HBP_by_Moseley (Campbell), Ruiz (Ahmed).
WP_Corcino, Mengden, Ruiz.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:02. A_4,821
View Comments