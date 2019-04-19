https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Dodgers-3-Brewers-1-13779693.php
Dodgers 3, Brewers 1
|Los Angeles
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Frguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|H.Perez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Urias p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pina ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ptricka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|000—3
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|001—1
DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Muncy (2). 3B_Pollock (1). HR_Bellinger (10), Muncy (5), Yelich (10). SB_H.Perez (1). CS_Bellinger (2). S_J.Urias (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Urias W,1-1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Ferguson H,2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelly H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen S,6-6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|Davies
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Albers L,1-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Petricka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:02. A_33,281 (41,900).
