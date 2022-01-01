Dobson scores in OT to give Islanders 3-2 win over Oilers

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Dobson scored 3:52 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, who got their first win beyond regulation this season after losing the first six. Ilya Sorokin stopped 17 shots to help New York improve to 3-0-1 in the last four games overall, and 4-0-1 at home after losing the first seven (0-5-2) at the new $1.1 billion UBS Arena.

In the extra period, Dobson came on the ice as a substitution, got the puck and fired it past Koskinen's blocker for his fifth of the season. All of his goals have come in the last 10 games, in which he also has three assists.

Leon Draisaitl got his NHL-leading 25th goal and Darnell Nurse also scored for Edmonton, which lost in overtime for the second straight day and fell to 2-7-2 in its last 11 after starting the season 16-5-0. Mikko Koskinen had 26 saves.

Beauvillier tied it 2-2 early in the third period off the rebound of a shot by Austin Czarnik, quickly putting it into the top left corner for his fifth of the season.

Edmonton didn't get its first of the third period until Sorokin denied Jesse Puljujarvi's attempt with 5:21 remaining. The Oilers had one more shot on goal in the period, and none in overtime.

Koskinen dived on a loose puck in front of the net before the Islanders' Josh Bailey could get to it to keep the score tied with 4 1/2 minutes left in regulation.

The Oilers tied it 1-1 just 31 seconds into the second period as Draisaitl skated toward the net from the left circle. His centering pass deflected off Islanders forward Matt Martin's skate and past Sorokin. It tied Draisaitl with teammate Connor McDavid for the league lead with 52 points.

Draisaitl, who has two goals and seven points during a five-game point-scoring streak, has an NHL-best 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in road games.

The Oilers had chances to take the lead, but Colton Sceviour hit a goalpost 47 seconds later, and Duncan Keith fired a shot off the crossbar.

Edmonton went ahead 2-1 after a flurry of chances in front. Sorokin stopped shots by McDavid and Zach Hyman, but Nurse's attempt went off Beauvillier's stick for his second goal of the season.

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead after 20 fast-paced minutes. Just 14 seconds after the Islanders went on a power play, Lee stopped Kieffer Bellows' pass from the left circle in front and backhanded it past Koskinen for his 10th of the season. It tied Brock Nelson for the team lead and was New York's eighth goal with the man-advantage in the last nine games.

SIDELINED

Edmonton was without forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the team's third-leading scorer with 26 points (three goals, 23 assists). Nugent-Hopkins was injured in the third period of a 6-5 overtime loss at New Jersey on Friday.

COACHES OUT

The Islanders were without coach Barry Trotz, who missed the game for personal (non-COVID-19) reasons. Also, assistant coach John Gruden and goalie coach Piero Greco were placed in COVID-19 protocol. Associate coach Lane Lambert ran the bench with assistant coach Jim Hiller.

LONG HOMESTAND

After opening the season with 13 straight road games before opening their new home on Nov. 20, the Islanders are in a stretch of nine straight there. That's due to some COVID-19-induced postponements: Montreal on Dec. 20, Washington on Dec. 23, at Buffalo on Dec. 27, against Detroit on Dec. 29, and their upcoming four-game trip of stops in Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary. The opener of the trip at Seattle was also postponed. New York will next play at home against New Jersey on Jan. 13. The Islanders are also in a stretch of 14 of 15 at home leading to the NHL All-Star break, with the lone road game at Toronto on Jan. 22.

UP NEXT

Oilers: at New York Rangers on Monday night to continue a five-game trip.

Islanders: host New Jersey on Jan. 13 to continue a stretch of nine straight at home.

___

Follow Vin Cherwoo at http://www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports