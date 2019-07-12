Bautista Agut wins 2nd set against Djokovic at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Roberto Bautista Agut has evened his Wimbledon semifinal against defending champion Novak Djokovic after winning the second set 6-4.

Djokovic won the first set 6-2, but Bautista Agut broke for a 2-1 lead in the second. The Spaniard failed to convert two more break points at 3-1 but served out the set when his forehand clipped the net cord and landed in.

Play was halted for a few minutes at 3-1 after a fan in the crowd needed medical attention.

2:05 p.m.

The Wimbledon semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut was briefly interrupted after a fan became ill on Centre Court.

Play was halted with Bautista Agut leading 3-1 in the second set as a member of the crowd received treatment. The match resumed minutes later.

Djokovic won the first set 6-2.

1:50 p.m.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has won the first set 6-2 in his Wimbledon semifinal against Roberto Bautista Agut.

Djokovic took a 3-0 lead after breaking the Spaniard in his first service game, and the top-ranked Serb broke again in the final game when Bautista Agut sent a forehand long.

Djokovic is looking for his fifth Wimbledon title, while Bautista Agut is appearing in his first Grand Slam semifinal.

7:35 a.m.

The latest installment in the Roger vs. Rafa rivalry at Wimbledon is coming to Centre Court.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will face each other in the semifinals Friday, their first meeting at the All England Club since their classic 2008 final.

Nadal won that match 9-7 in the fifth set.

Federer beat Nadal in the Grand Slam tournament's previous two finals.

Federer is an eight-time Wimbledon champion, while Nadal has won two titles at the All England Club.

In Friday's first match at Centre Court, defending champion Novak Djokovic faces Roberto Bautista Agut, a Spaniard playing in his first Grand Slam semifinal.

