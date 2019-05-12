Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win his 3rd Madrid Open title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the final of the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

MADRID (AP) — Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to win his third Madrid Open title on Sunday, tying Rafael Nadal for most Masters 1000 trophies with 33.

It was the second title of the season for the top-ranked Djokovic, adding to his triumph in the Australian Open. He hadn't won in Madrid since 2016, with his other title in the Spanish capital coming in 2011.

Nadal and Djokovic have five Masters 1000 titles more than Roger Federer, third in the all-time list.

Djokovic was in control from the start against his 20-year-old Greek opponent, who had defeated Nadal in the Madrid semifinals and was trying to become the first player to win three tour titles this season.

The Serb broke Tsitsipas early in the first set and late in the second to close out the match at the Magic Box center court.

