NASHVILLE (AP) — Dylan Disu drained a career-high five 3-pointers and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds to go with 19 points and Vanderbilt rolled to an 84-41 win over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday.

Five different players scored in a 13-0 run in the middle of the first half and Disu had a 3-pointer in a late 7-0 run plus a 3 just before the buzzer for a 34-22 lead at the break.