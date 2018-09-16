Dickens scores early, Incarnate Word rolls over SFA 31-7

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ra'Quanne Dickens ran for a career-high 220 yards and two touchdowns as Incarnate Word blew out to an early lead and coasted to a 31-7 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night to get its first win of the season.

There were several firsts for Incarnate Word (1-2, 1-0). Eric Morris got his first victory as head coach, the Cardinals picked up their first win against SFA in five tries, and they started Southland Conference play with a victory.

Dickens rushed for 142 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns in the first half as Incarnate Word opened a 31-7 halftime lead. UIW had 175 yards rushing compared to SFA's 27 in the first half. Foster Sawyer hit Josh McGowen on a 14-yard scoring toss in the first quarter for the Lumberjacks' only score.

Jon Copeland threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 27 yards for the Cardinals, who outscored SFA (0-2, 0-1)) 21-0 in the second quarter.