TORONTO (AP) — Aledmys Diaz singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays recovered after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-7 on Friday night.

Diaz had four hits, including a solo homer, and scored twice as the Blue Jays improved to 7-1 against Baltimore.

Russell Martin hit a two-out single off left-hander Paul Fry (0-1) in the 10th and advanced to second when Randal Gruck walked. Diaz followed with a grounder that ticked off the glove of third baseman Renato Nunez and eluded shortstop Tim Beckham, allowing Martin to score.

John Axford (3-1) pitched one inning for the win.

Toronto led 7-4 through eight innings but Tyler Clippard couldn't close the door in the ninth. Tret Mancini led off with a double, took third on an error and scored on a wild pitch to cut it to 7-5. One out later, Caleb Joseph homered to make it a one-run game. Clippard struck out Beckham for the second out, them surrendered a game-tying blast to Jonathan Schoop.

The blown save was Clippard's sixth in 12 opportunities.

Beckham and Chris Davis each hit two-run homers for the Orioles, whose modest two-game winning streak was snapped. Baltimore is 9-18 in one-run games.

Toronto right-hander Sam Gaviglio set career highs by striking out eight in 7 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs and seven hits, leaving after Davis homered in the eighth. Seunghwan Oh came on and struck out Danny Valencia to end the inning.

Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy allowed five runs and five hits in five innings, remaining winless since returning from the 10-day disabled list after missing nearly two weeks because of a sprained left ankle.

Baltimore played for the first time since trading infielder Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Infielder Renato Nunez was called up from Triple-A Norfolk and started at third base, with Beckham starting at shortstop.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Baltimore designated RHP Chris Tillman for assignment to make room for Nunez. ... RHP Andrew Cashner (neck) is expected to be activated off the 10-day sidled list to start Sunday's series finale. Cashner last pitched July 10.

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (strained left gluteal muscle) threw a bullpen session Friday and is expected to come off the 10-day disabled list to start against Minnesota on Monday, manager John Gibbons said. ... Toronto recalled INF Richard Urena from Triple-A Buffalo. He takes the roster spot of RHP Chris Rowley, who was demoted following Toronto's final game before the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Alex Cobb (2-12, 6.41) faces Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman (2-7, 5.86) on Saturday afternoon. Cobb allowed season worsts of nine runs and 11 hits in a June 10 loss at Toronto. He's 0-5 with a 6.69 ERA in seven starts since his most recent win, June 5 against the New York Mets. Stroman is 2-2 with a 3.45 ERA in five starts since returning from the disabled list on June 23. He missed more than a month because of a sore shoulder.

___

