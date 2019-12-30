Diarra helps Kansas State hold off Tulsa 69-67

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Cartier Diarra hit a crucial 3-pointer in the late seconds of the game that capped off a career-high 25 points along with a team-high seven assists with five rebounds and Kansas State defeated Tulsa 69-67 on Sunday.

Diarra made 8 of 16 shots from the floor, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range, as the Wildcats (7-5) collectively shot 38% from the floor and 34% from distance.

Lawson Korita topped the Golden Hurricane (8-5), who ended a three-game road trip and nonconference play, with 12 points.

The Golden Hurricane (8-5) bench led by 10 points from Darien Jackson scored 24 points to help keep Tulsa in the game. Overall, Tulsa managed to post a higher shooting percentage than Kansas State shooting 43% from the floor.

The Wildcats struggled in the early moments of the game but managed to bounce back with several 3s.

Tulsa dominated the paint outscoring the Wildcats 32-20, but the Wildcats outrebounded the Golden Hurricane 40-36.

Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed (20) shoots over Tulsa center Emmanuel Ugboh (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane jumped out to an early lead but simply failed to pull away the entire game. Tulsa got plenty of help from the bench but fell just short.

Kansas State: The Wildcats hit 3s in crucial moments of the game despite a slow start.

UP NEXT

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane will open conference play at home against Temple on Friday.

Kansas State: The Wildcats will begin conference play on the road against Oklahoma on Saturday.

