Diamondbacks walk off on hit batsman, beat Rockies 4-3

PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the winning run and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 Tuesday night.
Stephen Vogt led off the ninth against Colorado reliever Daniel Bard (4-5) with a sharp single up the middle. Stuart Fairchild, called up earlier Tuesday and making his debut in the majors, ran for Vogt. Daulton Varsho walked on a full count and Nick Ahmed lined to center with the runners holding.