Diamondbacks 7, Giants 0
|San Francisco
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sherfy p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Posey c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|K.Marte 2b-cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Sndoval 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Swihart ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wllmson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Avila c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Smrdzja p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 1b-2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|D.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|0
|9
|0
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|Arizona
|000
|102
|40x—7
E_Belt (2). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_San Francisco 10, Arizona 7. 2B_Panik 2 (8), Posey (12), Belt (10), A.Jones (12), K.Marte (9), Flores (8). 3B_E.Escobar (3). HR_D.Peralta (7). SB_J.Dyson (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Samardzija L,2-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Moronta
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holland
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Bergen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|Kelly W,4-4
|5
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hirano H,4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chafin H,7
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sherfy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by Holland (Dyson).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:06. A_26,806 (48,519).
