Diamondbacks 3, Padres 1
|San Diego
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Jnkwski lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ahmed ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Vllneva 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Owings 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lcchesi p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Godley p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cimber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bxbrger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|San Diego
|001
|000
|000—1
|Arizona
|000
|002
|01x—3
E_J.Murphy (5). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_San Diego 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Hedges (5), Ahmed (17), Goldschmidt (18). SB_Villanueva (2), Souza Jr. (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Lucchesi L,4-4
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Cimber
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stammen
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Erlin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|Godley W,10-6
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Hirano H,20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley H,23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boxberger S,21-25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Lucchesi (Peralta), by Lucchesi (Pollock), by Hirano (Hedges).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:52. A_25,128 (48,519).
