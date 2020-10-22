Devils sign defenseman Dmitry Kulikov

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) —

The New Jersey Devils added experience to their defense, signing Russian Dmitry Kulikov to a one-year, $1.15 million contract.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal Thursday.

“Kulikov is an experienced, physical left shot defenseman who skates well,” Fitzgerald said. “His ability to play both the right and left side brings value to our defense corps.”

Earlier this month, the Devils acquired defenseman Ryan Murray from Columbus for a draft pick. New Jersey also has Will Butcher, P.K. Subban, Damon Severson and Connor Carrick returning from last year's team, and top prospects in Kevin Bahl, Ty Smith and Reilly Walsh.

The 29-year-old Kulikov had two goals and eight assists in 51 games with Winnipeg last season. He averaged more than 20 minutes a game. He added two assists in four playoff games.

Drafted 14th overall in the 2009 NHL Draft by Florida, Kulikov has played with the Panthers, Buffalo Sabres and Jets in his career. In 677 NHL games, the left-handed defenseman has 35 goals and 135 assists.

