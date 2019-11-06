https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Devils-Jets-Sums-14812726.php
Devils-Jets Sums
|New Jersey
|1 0 0 0—2
|Winnipeg
|0 1 0 0—1
|New Jersey won shootout 2-0.
First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 2 (Hall, Vatanen), 4:44. Penalties_Roslovic, WPG, (holding), 8:14; Beaulieu, WPG, (interference), 14:41.
Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Copp 2 (Bourque, Morrissey), 8:38. Penalties_Wood, NJ, (roughing), 6:04.
Third Period_None. Penalties_None.
Overtime_None. Penalties_Wheeler, WPG, (tripping), 4:22.
Shootout_New Jersey 2 (Gusev G, Boqvist G), Winnipeg 0 (Connor NG, Laine NG).
Shots on Goal_New Jersey 12-9-10-1_32. Winnipeg 8-12-9-4_33.
Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 1.
Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 4-2-3 (33 shots-32 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 6-5-1 (32-31).
A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:41.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kory Nagy.
