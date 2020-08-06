https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Detroit-St-Louis-Runs-15464352.php Detroit-St. Louis Runs Published 1:16 pm EDT, Thursday, August 6, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Lamont: Utility companies’ response ‘wholly inadequate’ in CT 2 When will my power be back? Here’s Eversource, UI’s best estimates 3 Majority of Westport remains without power after Isaias 4 Bridgeport outages rile mayor who threatens to sue UI 5 Regulators: Eversource underestimated potential outages 6 First selectman tells residents: ‘Be patient’ with power outages 7 600K remain in the dark following historic power outages View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.