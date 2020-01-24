Detroit Mercy hands IUPUI its 4th straight loss, 76-64

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 27 points as Detroit Mercy beat IUPUI 76-64 on Thursday night.

Chris Brandon had 18 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks for Detroit (5-16, 3-5 Horizon League). Justin Miller added five assists.

Marcus Burk posted his first career double double with 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (5-16, 1-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Elyjah Goss added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Minnett had 15 points.

Detroit matches up against Illinois-Chicago at home on Saturday. IUPUI takes on Oakland on the road on Saturday.

