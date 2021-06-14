Detroit-Kansas City Runs

Tigers first. Robbie Grossman hit by pitch. Harold Castro singles to right field. Robbie Grossman to third. Jonathan Schoop reaches on error. Harold Castro to second. Robbie Grossman scores. Fielding error by Kelvin Gutierrez. Miguel Cabrera singles to shallow center field. Jonathan Schoop to second. Harold Castro scores. Eric Haase strikes out swinging. Nomar Mazara singles to shallow center field. Miguel Cabrera to second. Jonathan Schoop to third. Niko Goodrum singles to shallow center field. Nomar Mazara to third. Miguel Cabrera scores. Jonathan Schoop scores. Akil Baddoo grounds out to second base. Niko Goodrum out at second.
4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Royals 0.