Detroit-Cincinnati Runs

Tigers sixth. Akil Baddoo doubles to shallow left field. Jonathan Schoop lines out to shallow right field to Jonathan India. Robbie Grossman reaches on error. Akil Baddoo to third. Fielding error by Joey Votto. Jeimer Candelario triples to right field. Robbie Grossman scores. Akil Baddoo scores. Eric Haase out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Nick Castellanos. Jeimer Candelario scores. Niko Goodrum grounds out to second base, Joey Votto to Luis Castillo.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Tigers 3, Reds 0.