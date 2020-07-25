Detroit-Cincinnati Runs

Reds first. Phillip Ervin walks. Joey Votto singles to right field. Phillip Ervin to second. Eugenio Suarez hit by pitch. Joey Votto to second. Phillip Ervin to third. Nick Castellanos hit by pitch. Eugenio Suarez to second. Joey Votto to third. Phillip Ervin scores. Mike Moustakas singles to right field. Nick Castellanos to second. Eugenio Suarez to third. Joey Votto scores. Matt Davidson pops out to shallow infield to C.J. Cron. Nick Senzel reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Mike Moustakas to second. Nick Castellanos to third. Eugenio Suarez out at home. Freddy Galvis grounds out to shallow infield, Niko Goodrum to C.J. Cron.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Reds 2, Tigers 0.

Reds third. Eugenio Suarez grounds out to shortstop, Jeimer Candelario to C.J. Cron. Nick Castellanos doubles to deep left center field. Mike Moustakas singles to deep left center field. Nick Castellanos scores. Matt Davidson grounds out to shortstop. Mike Moustakas out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 3, Tigers 0.

Tigers fourth. Jonathan Schoop strikes out swinging. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shallow center field, Mike Moustakas to Joey Votto. C.J. Cron homers to left field. Christin Stewart walks. Jeimer Candelario lines out to center field to Nick Senzel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 3, Tigers 1.

Reds fifth. Joey Votto homers to right field. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Nick Castellanos grounds out to shortstop, Niko Goodrum to C.J. Cron. Mike Moustakas grounds out to shallow infield, Jeimer Candelario to C.J. Cron.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 4, Tigers 1.

Reds sixth. Jesse Winker pinch-hitting for Matt Davidson. Jesse Winker grounds out to shortstop, Jeimer Candelario to C.J. Cron. Nick Senzel strikes out on a foul tip. Freddy Galvis singles to left field. Curt Casali walks. Freddy Galvis to second. Shogo Akiyama pinch-hitting for Phillip Ervin. Shogo Akiyama singles to center field. Curt Casali to third. Freddy Galvis scores. Joey Votto grounds out to shallow infield to C.J. Cron.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 5, Tigers 1.

Reds seventh. Eugenio Suarez lines out to deep right field to Cameron Maybin. Nick Castellanos walks. Mike Moustakas homers to right field. Travis Jankowski scores. Jesse Winker called out on strikes. Nick Senzel flies out to right field to Cameron Maybin.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 7, Tigers 1.