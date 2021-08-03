Detroit 4, Boston 2

E_Candelario (8). DP_Boston 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Boston 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Baddoo (18), Schoop (18). HR_Renfroe (17), Cabrera (11). SB_Duran (1). SF_H.Castro (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Richards L,6-7 4 5 3 3 2 5 Sawamura 1 0 0 0 1 1 Robles 1 1 0 0 0 3 Rios 1 2 1 1 0 3 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit Peralta 4 2-3 6 2 1 2 3 Funkhouser W,5-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Jiménez H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1 Fulmer H,5 1 1 0 0 0 3 Cisnero H,15 1 0 0 0 0 0 Soto S,12-13 1 1 0 0 0 2

Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka.

T_3:24. A_15,724 (41,083).