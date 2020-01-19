Detroit 136, Atlanta 103
Doumbouya 1-8 1-2 4, Snell 3-3 1-1 8, Drummond 7-15 2-4 16, Brown 1-3 3-4 5, Rose 12-17 2-2 27, Morris 7-10 5-6 22, Mykhailiuk 9-11 2-2 25, Wood 4-6 1-2 10, Maker 1-1 0-0 3, Frazier 1-4 0-0 2, Galloway 5-8 2-2 14. Totals 51-86 19-25 136.
Hunter 8-15 1-1 19, Reddish 3-10 0-0 7, Collins 8-16 2-2 20, Huerter 1-7 0-0 2, Young 6-16 2-4 16, Bembry 1-2 2-2 4, Carter 2-7 0-0 5, Graham 2-4 0-0 5, Fernando 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 1-1 2-2 4, Goodwin 0-2 2-2 2, Teague 6-9 2-2 15. Totals 40-93 13-15 103.
|Detroit
|36
|35
|32
|33
|—
|136
|Atlanta
|29
|26
|21
|27
|—
|103
3-Point Goals_Detroit 15-32 (Mykhailiuk 5-7, Morris 3-5, Galloway 2-4, Rose 1-3, Wood 1-3, Doumbouya 1-4, Frazier 0-3), Atlanta 10-34 (Collins 2-4, Hunter 2-6, Young 2-7, Graham 1-2, Reddish 1-3, Carter 1-5, Goodwin 0-2, Huerter 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 41 (Drummond 17), Atlanta 32 (Young 8). Assists_Detroit 31 (Rose 9), Atlanta 18 (Teague, Young 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 18, Atlanta 20. A_17,056 (18,118)