Desmond, Gray lead Rockies to 6-2 win over Padres

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray throws to first, holding San Diego Padres' Travis Jankowski close to first during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Denver. Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray throws to first, holding San Diego Padres' Travis Jankowski close to first during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

San Diego Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg, front, fields the throw as Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters reaches third base on an RBI-triple during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Denver. less San Diego Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg, front, fields the throw as Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters reaches third base on an RBI-triple during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jacob Nix watches a throw to the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Denver. San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jacob Nix watches a throw to the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado loses his helmet while swinging at a pitch against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Denver. Arenado grounded out on the at-bat. less Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado loses his helmet while swinging at a pitch against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Denver. Arenado grounded out on the ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

San Diego Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg, front, throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story to end the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Denver. Shortstop Freddy Galvis backs up the play. less San Diego Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg, front, throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story to end the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Denver. Shortstop ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Owners lead one of the dogs around the warning track during the "Bark in the Park" promotion before a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Denver. Owners lead one of the dogs around the warning track during the "Bark in the Park" promotion before a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

San Diego Padres' Jose Pirela heads to home plate to score on a double by Cory Spangenberg off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Denver. less San Diego Padres' Jose Pirela heads to home plate to score on a double by Cory Spangenberg off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

San Diego Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg, left, fields the throw as Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond slides safely into third base with a two-run triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Denver. less San Diego Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg, left, fields the throw as Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond slides safely into third base with a two-run triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, right, tags out Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond as he tries to score from third base on a ground ball by Tony Wolters during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Denver. less San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, right, tags out Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond as he tries to score from third base on a ground ball by Tony Wolters during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP















Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Desmond, Gray lead Rockies to 6-2 win over Padres 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

DENVER (AP) — Ian Desmond laced a two-run triple in the sixth inning and Jon Gray threw effectively into the seventh in leading the Colorado Rockies to a 6-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

Tony Wolters added an RBI triple and a run-scoring sacrifice fly for the rolling Rockies, who began the day 1 1/2 games behind NL West-leading Arizona. Colorado is 17-6 at home since July 2.

After allowing a run in the first, Gray (10-7) settled into a groove against a Padres team that was missing infielder Wil Myers after he was a late scratch. Myers sustained a cut on his nose when a grounder hit him in the face while he was fielding during batting practice.

Gray went 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs before running out of steam and turning it over to the bullpen. Scott Oberg pitched the ninth in a non-save situation.

The Rockies have now won each of Gray's last nine starts. It matches Ubaldo Jimenez's stretch in 2010 for the team's longest win streak during a pitcher's starts in franchise history.

Jacob Nix (1-2) turned in a solid outing in his first career road start. He allowed three runs over five innings.

Gray was cruising along, retiring 12 straight, before Freddy Galvis lined a solo homer in the seventh. It was one of the few mistakes as Gray ran his mark 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA over seven starts since his recall from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he was sent to hone his mechanics.

The Rockies improved to 24-24 against teams with a losing record. In contrast, they're 45-33 versus those at or above the .500 mark.

"It shows you why you can't sleep on anybody," said Carlos Gonzalez, who had an RBI single in the first.

Cory Spangenberg had an RBI double in the first, which has turned into a problematic inning for the Rockies. The starting pitchers have allowed 110 runs in the opening inning this season.

San Diego experienced a frightening scene before the game when Myers had a ball hop over his glove and hit him in the face. Myers was scheduled to make his eighth start at third base as the Padres experimented with sliding the veteran first baseman across the infield. Instead, Spangenberg moved to third and Jose Pirela played second.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: INF Christian Villanueva was available to pinch-hit despite a sore right middle finger, but throwing was an issue, manager Andy Green said.

Rockies: C Chris Iannetta was out of the starting lineup a night after taking a foul tip off his right wrist. "He's fine," manager Bud Black said.

ROSTER MOVE

The New York Yankees acquired catcher Chris Rabago off waivers from the Rockies and optioned him to Double-A Trenton. The move freed up a spot on the 40-man roster for the Rockies, which could potentially be used to add Matt Holliday. The slugger is currently hitting .346 with Triple-A Albuquerque.

GONE TO THE DOGS

It was a "ruff" night as a parade of pooches made their way around the field before the game as part of a promotion called "Bark at the Park."

"This is the tail end of the dog days" of summer, Black joked. "This is the back end of the dog days."

UP NEXT

Padres LHP Joey Lucchesi (6-7, 3.79 ERA) makes his fourth career start against Colorado on Thursday. The Rockies counter with LHP Kyle Freeland (11-7, 2.96). He's 7-2 with a 2.22 ERA in 11 starts at home.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports