Derby player Wisdom treated after being stabbed in robbery

DERBY, England (AP) — Derby player Andre Wisdom is being treated in the hospital after being stabbed in an “unprovoked assault and robbery,” the second-tier club said on Monday.

“He sustained injuries which resulted in him being admitted to hospital, where he is in a stable condition,” British media cited Derby as saying in a statement.

Derby did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment but tweeted: “Get well soon, Wis.”

The former Liverpool defender featured in Derby's 2-1 victory over Reading on Saturday.

Derby is still chasing promotion to the Premier League, sitting three points from the playoff places with seven games remaining.

