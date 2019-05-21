Demare wins crash-affected Stage 10; Conti keeps Giro lead

MODENA, Italy (AP) — Arnaud Demare of France sprinted to victory after a crash affected the end of the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, while Italian cyclist Valerio Conti kept the overall lead.

Demare, who rides for Groupama-FDJ, edged out Elia Viviani and Rudiger Selig in a bunch sprint at the end of the entirely flat 145-kilometer (90-mile) route from Ravenna to Modena.

A crash inside the final kilometer ended Pascal Ackermann's chances of claiming a third stage win at this year's Giro. The German cyclist finished the stage with his shorts and jersey in tatters.

Conti finished safely in the peloton and remained 1 minute, 50 seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic and 2:21 ahead of Nans Peters of France.

The Giro finishes in Verona on June 2.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports