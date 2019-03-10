Delaney carries Sam Houston St. over Stephen F. Austin 68-57

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Josh Delaney posted 19 points as Sam Houston State defeated Stephen F. Austin 68-57 on Saturday.

Kai Mitchell had 12 points and nine rebounds for Sam Houston State (21-10, 16-2 Southland Conference). Marcus Harris added 10 points. Albert Almanza had seven rebounds for the visitors.

Shannon Bogues had 17 points and six assists for the Lumberjacks (14-16, 7-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. John Comeaux added 13 points. Kevon Harris had 10 points.

The Bearkats improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks on the season. Sam Houston State defeated Stephen F. Austin 94-72 on Feb. 2.

