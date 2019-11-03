Defending champ Korda wins LPGA Swinging Skirts in playoff

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Defending champion Nelly Korda birdied the first hole of a three-way playoff on Sunday to win the LPGA Swinging Skirts.

Korda and Minjee Lee both birdied the final hole of regulation to finish at 18-under 270 and force a playoff with Caroline Masson, who shot a 68.

Korda, who started the final round with a three-stroke lead over Lee (69), looked set to win in regulation after a birdie on the par-5 No. 12. But she bogeyed three of her final five holes to fall one stroke back of Masson before a birdie on 18 gave her even-par 72.

Masson took the lead after back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 but closed with par on the final two holes.

In the playoff on the par-5 18th, Korda sank her birdie putt while Masson and Lee made par.

Brooke Henderson shot a 68 to finish regulation tied for fourth, four strokes back with South Koreans Sei Young Kim and Mi Jung Hur.

