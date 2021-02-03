Day says Ohio St will have 'somewhat normal' spring practice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State football is planning for a “somewhat normal” string of spring practices starting next month and culminating in the return of the spring game in mid-April, coach Ryan Day said Wednesday.
“It’s kind of a soft schedule based on a lot of things, but we’re hoping we can play the spring game possibly the April 17th weekend, and probably start the middle of March (with) four weeks of spring ball,” Day said. “That’s not set in stone right now, but that’s what we’re targeting.”