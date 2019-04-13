Davis stops record skid at 0 for 54, O's top Red Sox 9-5

Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis watches his two-run single in front of Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez during the first inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, April 13, 2019. Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis watches his two-run single in front of Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez during the first inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, April 13, 2019. Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Davis stops record skid at 0 for 54, O's top Red Sox 9-5 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Davis ended his record slump at 0 for 54 and drew applause from rival fans at Fenway Park, getting three hits and driving in four runs as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 9-5 Saturday to end a four-game losing streak.

Davis walked to the plate in the first inning to what mostly appeared to be mock cheers when he was announced. But many of those quickly changed when he lined a bases-loaded, two-run single over the head of second baseman Dustin Pedroia, ending the longest hitless streak ever by a position player.

Once he safely reached first, Davis tipped his cap to the Orioles dugout and many of his teammates raised their arms and hollered in support. He smiled and made a motion that he wanted to ball, which he got.

"Significant weight lifted off my shoulders," he said later.

Davis, a former two-time major league home run champion, later hit two doubles. He had been 0 for 33 this season.

The 33-year-old Davis is in the fourth season of a $161 million, seven-year contract. The all-time record for a hitless streak by any player was an 0-for-85 drought by pitcher Bob Buhl in 1962-63.

Davis lined an RBI double in the fifth that put the Orioles ahead 3-2. The Orioles broke it open four in the sixth, with Davis adding a run-scoring groundout.

Christian Vázquez hit a two-run homer and drove in a career-best four runs for the World Series champion Red Sox, who had won their last two games.

Andrew Cashner (3-1) gave up three runs on three hits in five-plus innings. Rick Porcello (0-3) pitched into the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: C Pedro Severino was in the lineup after having Friday off. He was hit in the head by a curveball from Oakland RHP J.B. Wendelken the day before.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said LHP Brian Johnson (left elbow inflammation) still hasn't thrown and is just getting treatment. . Pedroia returned after getting Friday off as the club proceeds slowly after he missed all but three games last year due to a knee injury.

STARTING WOES

Porcello had allowed 16 runs — 11 earned — over 7 1/3 total innings in his first two starts. He gave up three in four-plus innings Saturday.

The top four starters: Chris Sale, David Price, Nathan Eovaldi and Porcello fell to 0-7 with an 8.43 ERA.

SLOPPY, SLOPPY

Boston RHP Marcus Walden and 1B Steve Pearce both committed an error in the same inning. Third baseman Rafael Devers also bobbled a grounder, but threw Dwight Smith Jr. out at second after he rounded too far.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP John Means (1-1, 2.08 ERA) is set to start Sunday.

Red Sox: LHP Price (0-1, 6.00) is slated to make his home debut.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports