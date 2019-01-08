Davis scores 30 again, Northern Colorado beats EWU 75-63

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 30 points with five assists, freshman Bodie Hume had 21 points and eight rebounds and Northern Colorado beat Eastern Washington 75-63 on Monday night.

Hume dominated the first half and Davis, the Big Sky's leading scorer, did the same in the second 20 minutes in scoring 30-plus for the third time this season. Hume had 19 points in the first 20 minutes to help UNC build a 45-26 lead.

Hume has scored 18, 19, 12 and 21 points in his first four Big Sky Conference games for Northern Colorado (10-5, 4-0). UNC was 9 of 24 from distance to increase its league lead to 161 made 3s this season.

Mason Peatling had 19 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Washington (3-12, 1-3), which won 20 games last season. Jesse Hunt added 14 points and five boards. The Eagles host rival Montana on Thursday.