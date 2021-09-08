Darnold takes blame for Jets losses, eager for next chapter STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Sep. 8, 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold is ready to begin the next chapter of his NFL career, which means putting the past behind him.
After three unsuccessful seasons with the New York Jets in which the 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick went 13-25 as a starter with 45 touchdown passes and 39 interceptions, Darnold has a chance to rebuild his career with the Carolina Panthers.