John Minchillo/AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eighth-seeded Dan Evans withstood 13 aces from big-serving Kevin Anderson and beat the two-time Grand Slam finalist 7-6 (11), 7-5 on Wednesday in the first round of the San Diego Open.

From 3-all to 6-all in the tight first set, 22 points in a row were won by the server. Then, in the tiebreaker, it was Anderson who nosed ahead and held set points at 6-5 and 7-6 but failed to convert.