Dallas RB Elliott 1st offensive player fined for helmet use

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Cowboys star running Ezekiel Elliott has been fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness for leading with his helmet and making contact with the Eagles' Corey Graham in a Week 14 game.

The fine, announced by the NFL on Saturday, makes Elliott the first offensive player docked money under the league's new helmet rule. Elliott's act came in the fourth quarter and was replayed several times on TV.

It was the second time in four games Elliott was fined, though hardly for a similar offense the last time. He was docked $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct when he put money into the Salvation Army kettle behind the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Washington.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis drew the same fine for a similar hit, as did Falcons safety Damontae Kazee and two Colts defensive backs, Malik Hooker and Mike Adams.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL