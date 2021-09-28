Skip to main content
Dallas 41, Philadelphia 21

Philadelphia 7 0 7 7 21
Dallas 14 6 7 14 41
First Quarter

Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 11:47. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:13. Key Play: Prescott 44 pass to Lamb. Dallas 7, Philadelphia 0.

Phi_F.Cox 0 fumble return (J.Elliott kick), 9:57. Philadelphia 7, Dallas 7.

Dal_Schultz 19 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 1:31. Drive: 6 plays, 50 yards, 3:06. Key Play: Prescott 12 pass to Schultz. Dallas 14, Philadelphia 7.

Second Quarter

Dal_E.Elliott 3 run (kick failed), 7:10. Drive: 13 plays, 65 yards, 7:50. Key Plays: Prescott 8 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-2; Prescott 6 pass to Jarwin on 3rd-and-1; E.Elliott 10 run. Dallas 20, Philadelphia 7.

Third Quarter

Dal_Diggs 59 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 14:07. Dallas 27, Philadelphia 7.

Phi_Ertz 3 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 7:08. Drive: 8 plays, 90 yards, 3:55. Key Plays: Hurts 41 pass to Q.Watkins on 3rd-and-8; Hurts 27 pass to Ertz. Dallas 27, Philadelphia 14.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_C.Wilson 2 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 11:26. Drive: 12 plays, 61 yards, 6:12. Key Plays: Prescott 13 pass to Cooper; Prescott 11 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-5; Prescott 5 run on 3rd-and-7. Dallas 34, Philadelphia 14.

Dal_Schultz 22 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 6:56. Drive: 3 plays, 31 yards, 1:20. Dallas 41, Philadelphia 14.

Phi_Ward 15 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 3:09. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:47. Key Plays: Hurts 24 pass to Reagor on 3rd-and-1; Hurts 19 pass to Gainwell; Hurts 16 pass to Ertz; Hurts 12 pass to Gainwell. Dallas 41, Philadelphia 21.

A_93,267.

Phi Dal
FIRST DOWNS 12 27
Rushing 1 9
Passing 11 14
Penalty 0 4
THIRD DOWN EFF 4-12 6-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-2 1-2
TOTAL NET YARDS 367 380
Total Plays 53 71
Avg Gain 6.9 5.4
NET YARDS RUSHING 64 160
Rushes 12 41
Avg per rush 5.333 3.902
NET YARDS PASSING 303 220
Sacked-Yds lost 2-23 4-18
Gross-Yds passing 326 238
Completed-Att. 25-39 21-26
Had Intercepted 2 0
Yards-Pass Play 7.39 7.333
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-4-4 7-7-7
PUNTS-Avg. 6-43.0 4-50.5
Punts blocked 0 0
FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE -2 72
Punt Returns 3--2 2-13
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions 0-0 2-59
PENALTIES-Yds 13-86 4-37
FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 2-1
TIME OF POSSESSION 25:02 34:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 9-35, Sanders 2-27, Gainwell 1-2. Dallas, Elliott 17-95, Pollard 11-60, Prescott 9-6, Clement 3-0, Lamb 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 25-39-2-326. Dallas, Prescott 21-26-0-238.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Reagor 5-53, Ertz 4-53, Gainwell 3-32, Sanders 3-28, Smith 3-28, Goedert 2-66, Watkins 2-46, B.Scott 2-5, Ward 1-15. Dallas, Schultz 6-80, Lamb 3-66, Cooper 3-26, Elliott 3-21, C.Wilson 2-17, Jarwin 2-14, N.Brown 1-9, Pollard 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Reagor 3-(minus 2). Dallas, Lamb 1-8, C.Wilson 1-5.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, None. Dallas, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Harris 6-8-0, Singleton 5-5-0, Hargrave 5-1-2, Nelson 3-2-0, Slay 3-1-0, P.Johnson 3-0-0, E.Wilson 2-4-0, Avery 2-2-0, Epps 2-2-0, Edwards 2-1-1, Maddox 1-3-.5, Sweat 1-3-.5, Barnett 1-2-0, Ridgeway 0-2-0, M.Williams 0-2-0, Ta.Jackson 0-1-0, Wallace 0-1-0. Dallas, A.Brown 4-0-0, J.Smith 4-0-0, Kearse 3-2-0, Parsons 3-1-.5, Vander Esch 3-1-0, Golston 3-0-0, Odighizuwa 2-2-1.5, Lewis 2-1-0, Canady 2-0-0, Diggs 2-0-0, Gifford 2-0-0, Kazee 1-2-0, Bohanna 1-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, None. Dallas, Diggs 1-59, A.Brown 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.