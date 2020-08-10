https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Dallas-2-St-Louis-1-15471187.php
Dallas 2, St. Louis 1
Dallas won shootout 1-0
First Period_None. Penalties_None.
Second Period_None. Penalties_None.
Third Period_None. Penalties_None.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_Dallas 0 (), St. Louis 0 ().
Shots on Goal_Dallas 6-4-7-0_17. St. Louis 10-2-0-0_12.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 3.
Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 1-1-0 (13 shots-12 saves). St. Louis, Allen 0-0-1 (19-18).
A_0 (18,641). T_3:00.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Mark Shewchyk.
