DUQUESNE 81, UNC-GREENSBORO 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-GREENSBORO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Abdulsalam
|18
|0-4
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|4
|0
|Koval
|27
|1-5
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|3
|Hunter
|22
|1-4
|1-2
|3-3
|0
|2
|3
|Ke.Langley
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|5
|4
|Miller
|31
|11-20
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|4
|22
|Williams
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Allegri
|18
|5-7
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|14
|A.J.
|17
|4-5
|1-4
|0-0
|2
|0
|13
|Thompson
|16
|2-7
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|2
|5
|Ko.Langley
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Leyte
|8
|1-3
|0-1
|3-5
|2
|0
|2
|Hensley
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-64
|3-9
|12-33
|15
|25
|68
Percentages: FG .438, FT .333.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Allegri 4-4, A.J. 4-5, Thompson 1-3, Hensley 0-1, Ko.Langley 0-1, Leyte 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Koval 0-2, Ke.Langley 0-3, Miller 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Koval 3, Hensley, Leyte, Thompson, Williams).
Turnovers: 19 (Miller 5, Hunter 4, Williams 3, Abdulsalam 2, Ko.Langley 2, Allegri, Hensley, Koval).
Steals: 5 (Miller 3, Thompson 2).
Technical Fouls: Williams, 12:39 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUQUESNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rotroff
|13
|1-1
|2-4
|0-3
|0
|2
|4
|Weathers
|27
|7-15
|4-6
|2-7
|1
|3
|18
|Carry
|35
|3-8
|8-11
|0-4
|5
|3
|15
|Dunn-Martin
|24
|5-7
|7-8
|0-3
|0
|0
|21
|Norman
|33
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Hughes
|22
|6-9
|2-2
|3-10
|1
|3
|14
|Bekelja
|16
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Harris
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|4
|Okani
|9
|0-3
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Kelly
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Acuff
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-54
|25-33
|8-33
|9
|15
|81
Percentages: FG .463, FT .758.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Dunn-Martin 4-6, Carry 1-3, Norman 1-5, Harris 0-1, Okani 0-1, Weathers 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Harris).
Turnovers: 12 (Carry 6, Hughes 2, Bekelja, Harris, Rotroff, Weathers).
Steals: 10 (Dunn-Martin 4, Hughes 2, Bekelja, Carry, Harris, Weathers).
Technical Fouls: Hughes, 12:39 second.
|UNC-Greensboro
|33
|35
|—
|68
|Duquesne
|42
|39
|—
|81
.