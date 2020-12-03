Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UNC-GREENSBORO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Abdulsalam 18 0-4 0-0 2-6 2 4 0
Koval 27 1-5 1-2 0-4 0 1 3
Hunter 22 1-4 1-2 3-3 0 2 3
Ke.Langley 17 2-5 0-0 0-0 1 5 4
Miller 31 11-20 0-0 1-4 4 4 22
Williams 19 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 3 2
Allegri 18 5-7 0-0 2-3 2 2 14
A.J. 17 4-5 1-4 0-0 2 0 13
Thompson 16 2-7 0-0 0-5 0 2 5
Ko.Langley 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 2 0
Leyte 8 1-3 0-1 3-5 2 0 2
Hensley 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-64 3-9 12-33 15 25 68

Percentages: FG .438, FT .333.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Allegri 4-4, A.J. 4-5, Thompson 1-3, Hensley 0-1, Ko.Langley 0-1, Leyte 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Koval 0-2, Ke.Langley 0-3, Miller 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Koval 3, Hensley, Leyte, Thompson, Williams).

Turnovers: 19 (Miller 5, Hunter 4, Williams 3, Abdulsalam 2, Ko.Langley 2, Allegri, Hensley, Koval).

Steals: 5 (Miller 3, Thompson 2).

Technical Fouls: Williams, 12:39 second.

FG FT Reb
DUQUESNE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rotroff 13 1-1 2-4 0-3 0 2 4
Weathers 27 7-15 4-6 2-7 1 3 18
Carry 35 3-8 8-11 0-4 5 3 15
Dunn-Martin 24 5-7 7-8 0-3 0 0 21
Norman 33 1-6 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Hughes 22 6-9 2-2 3-10 1 3 14
Bekelja 16 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Harris 13 2-5 0-0 1-3 2 1 4
Okani 9 0-3 2-2 1-1 0 2 2
Kelly 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Acuff 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-54 25-33 8-33 9 15 81

Percentages: FG .463, FT .758.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Dunn-Martin 4-6, Carry 1-3, Norman 1-5, Harris 0-1, Okani 0-1, Weathers 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Harris).

Turnovers: 12 (Carry 6, Hughes 2, Bekelja, Harris, Rotroff, Weathers).

Steals: 10 (Dunn-Martin 4, Hughes 2, Bekelja, Carry, Harris, Weathers).

Technical Fouls: Hughes, 12:39 second.

UNC-Greensboro 33 35 68
Duquesne 42 39 81

