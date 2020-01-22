Curry scores 13 to carry VCU past St. Joseph's 73-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keshawn Curry scored 13 points off the bench and VCU beat Saint Joseph's 73-60 on Tuesday night.

Marcus Santos-Silva grabbed 12 rebounds and scored nine points for the Rams (14-5, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), who had 14 steals and held the Hawks to 31% shooting from the floor.

De'Riante Jenkins and Malik Crowfield added 10 points apiece for VCU and Issac Vann had six, including his 1,000th career point.

Marcus Evans, the Rams' second-leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 17% (1 of 6).

Cameron Brown scored 12 points for Saint Joseph's (4-15, 0-6), who committed 18 turnovers. Myles Douglas, Toliver Freeman and Rahmir Moore added 10 points apiece and Moore grabbed eight rebounds.

Ryan Daly, the Hawks' leading scorer entering the matchup at 20 points per game, scored only eight points on 2-of-12 shooting.

VCU plays La Salle on the road on Saturday. Saint Joseph's takes on George Washington on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com