Curry lands second $200M contract of career with Warriors

David Dermer/AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry has landed the second $200 million-plus contract of his career, reaching agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday that takes him through the 2025-26 season.

Curry's agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, confirmed the new deal for the star point guard, who would have been entering the final season of his previous contract. Curry will earn $48 million for the 2022-23 season, then $51.9 million in ‘23-’24, $55.7 million in ’24-'25 and $59.6 million in the final year of the deal.