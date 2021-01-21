Curry, Warriors honor VP Kamala Harris in win over Spurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-99 on Wednesday night while honoring new Vice President Kamala Harris and her Oakland roots.
Rookie James Wiseman added 20 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Draymond Green dished out six of the Warriors' 31 assists. Golden State made it consecutive impressive wins after erasing a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter of a 115-113 road victory against the Lakers on Monday.