Cubs win without David Ross, topping Pirates 6-5 JAY COHEN, AP Baseball Writer Sep. 3, 2021 Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 5:35 p.m.
1 of5 CORRECTS UMPIRE NAME TO TOM HALLION, NOT PHIL CUZZI - Chicago Cubs bench coach Andy Green heads to the clubhouse after he was ejected by umpire Tom Hallion during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Chicago. Green took the helm of the team since manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel (18) celebrates outside the dugout with Robinson Chirinos after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 CORRECTS TO TWO-RUN HOME RUN, NOT A THREE-RUN - Pittsburgh Pirates' Anthony Alford rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 CORRECTS TO TWO-RUN HOME RUN, NOT A THREE-RUN - Pittsburgh Pirates' Anthony Alford (6) celebrates after his two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills with Hoy Park (68) and Michael Perez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer missed the team's 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in three runs, leading Chicago to its fourth consecutive win. Frank Schwindel also connected, and Ian Happ had three more hits on a wet afternoon at Wrigley Field.