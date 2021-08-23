Cubs top Rockies to end 13-game Wrigley Field losing streak
CHICAGO (AP) — Rafael Ortega hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs ended their longest home losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.
Pinch-hitter Jason Heyward started the ninth with a single, and Ortega came up an out later and hit the game's only homer to right as the Cubs scored five runs in the final two innings to snap a 13-game losing streak at Wrigley Field, the longest in franchise history.