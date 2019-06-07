Cubs-Cards to play in London on June 13-14, 2020

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2012, file photo, Olympic Stadium is viewed during the Summer Olympics at Olympic Park in London. The traditional rivalry New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox will take a radical twist when they meet in London next month: They will play on artificial turf for the first time in more than 2,200 games over a century. Major League Baseball has access to Olympic Stadium for 21 days before the games on June 29 and 30, the sport's first regular-season contests in Europe, and just five days after to clear out. less FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2012, file photo, Olympic Stadium is viewed during the Summer Olympics at Olympic Park in London. The traditional rivalry New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox will take a radical twist ... more Photo: Jeff J Mitchell, AP Photo: Jeff J Mitchell, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cubs-Cards to play in London on June 13-14, 2020 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has announced the two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at West Ham's Olympic Stadium on June 13-14, 2020.

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are scheduled to meet in Major League Baseball's first games in Europe, at Olympic Stadium this June 29-30.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says in a statement Friday "this is yet more evidence that London is open to hosting the biggest and best sports teams from around the world."

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports