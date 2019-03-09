Cubs 8, Giants 0

Chicago San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Russell ss 3 0 0 0 Frguson cf 3 0 1 0 Z.Short ss 1 1 1 0 M.Grber cf 1 0 0 0 C.Admes 1b 3 0 1 0 B.Posey c 2 0 0 0 Blguert pr 2 1 2 3 A.Grcia c 1 0 0 0 K.Brynt 3b 3 0 1 1 Br.Belt 1b 2 0 1 0 L.Jrdan pr 2 0 0 0 Z.Green pr 1 0 1 0 Ja.Baez dh 3 1 1 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Weber ph 1 0 0 0 B.Vlera 3b 1 0 1 0 Cratini c 3 1 1 0 Crwford ss 3 0 0 0 Higgins c 1 1 1 1 Avelino ss 1 0 0 0 P.Evans lf 3 0 2 0 Solarte 2b 3 0 0 0 Mrtinez pr 1 0 0 0 A.Hnson 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Young rf 4 2 2 1 Wllmson lf 1 0 0 0 Gmbrone 2b 3 0 1 1 Ch.Shaw lf 2 0 0 0 Donahue 2b 1 0 0 0 G.Parra rf 3 0 0 0 Bernard cf 2 1 0 1 A.Grcia rf 1 0 0 0 Sndoval dh 3 0 1 0 H.Ramos ph 1 0 1 0 Totals 36 8 13 8 Totals 33 0 7 0

Chicago 030 001 013—8 San Francisco 000 000 000—0

DP_Chicago 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Chicago 4, San Francisco 10. 2B_Balaguert (1), Bryant (1), Young (1), Ramos (1). 3B_Short (1). HR_Higgins (1). SB_Ferguson (3). CS_Evans (1), Giambrone (2), Ferguson (1). SF_Bernard (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Hamels W, 2-0 3 1-3 3 0 0 2 3 Carasiti H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 3 Minch H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ryan 2 2 0 0 0 1 Zagurski BS, 0-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 San Francisco Rodriguez L, 0-2 3 2-3 4 3 3 0 5 Adon 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Melancon BS, 0-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Watson 1 2 1 1 0 1 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 Moronta 1 2 1 1 0 1 Vincent 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Lopez 1-3 1 1 1 2 0

WP_Vincent.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:58. A_11,060