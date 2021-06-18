Cron's grand slam lifts Rockies over Brewers 7-3 DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press June 18, 2021 Updated: June 18, 2021 12:59 a.m.
DENVER (AP) — Germán Márquez allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, C.J. Cron ignited a five-run first with a grand slam and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
Garrett Hampson followed Cron’s slam with a homer, and Raimel Tapia extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with an RBI single in the sixth.
DENNIS GEORGATOS