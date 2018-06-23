Crawford's 3 extra-base hits lead Giants over Padres 5-3

















SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Slumping Brandon Crawford doubled twice, tripled and drove in three runs, leading the San Francisco Giants over the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Saturday.

Brandon Belt singled twice and Gorkys Hernandez added an RBI double as the Giants won their fifth in seven games.

Crawford went into the game mired in an 0-for-18 funk. He walked in the second inning, hit a triple off Matt Strahm in the fourth and doubled in a pair of runs off Adam Cimber (3-4) in the sixth. Crawford also doubled and scored in the eighth.

San Francisco's Gold Glove-winning shortstop also helped turn three of the Giants' four double plays. He made a throwing error in the ninth that allowed a run to score.

Reyes Moronta (3-1) retired three batters.

Hunter Renfroe homered for San Diego. The Padres have dropped six of seven.

San Diego manager Andy Green was forced to scramble after starting pitcher Jordan Lyles was scratched from the lineup with right forearm tightness minutes before he was scheduled to take the mound in the bottom of the first.

Strahm, who started last Sunday in Atlanta, replaced Lyles and pitched into the fourth inning. Strahm gave up two hits and left after yielding Crawford's RBI triple.

Cimber, the fourth San Diego pitcher, allowed both runs in the sixth.

Hernadez doubled in Nick Hundley in the seventh to make it 4-1.

Giants starter Andrew Suarez gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings.

Things got a little chippy in the seventh when Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch from San Diego relievver Phil Maton. McCutchen took exception to the pitch that was high and inside and glared at Maton for several moments. Padres A.J. Ellis stepped in front of McCutchen and spoke to the hitter briefly before McCutchen walked to first base.

Earlier in the week, the Giants and Miami Marlins exchanged allegations of beanballs during their three-game series at AT&T Park.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (elbow inflammation) was scheduled make his first rehab start with Sacramento on Saturday night. . RHP Jeff Samardzija (shoulder tightness) will join Cueto in Sacramento and will throw around 90 pitches in a rehab start Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Dereck Rodriguez (2-1, 4.56 ERA) makes his third home start since joining the rotation. Rodriguez is unbeaten in his two previous starts at AT&T Park while allowing four runs in 11 innings. Eric Lauer (3-4, 5.47) pitches for the Padres. The left-hander has yielded three earned runs or fewer in his previous four starts.