Crawford hits 2 HRs to help Giants breeze past Orioles 8-1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit two home runs, Evan Longoria had a slump-breaking solo shot and the San Francisco Giants got a solid pitching performance from Jeff Samardzija in an 8-1 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

It was the 999th victory for Bruce Bochy with San Francisco, leaving him one short of joining John McGraw as the only managers in Giants history to win at least 1,000.

Crawford hit solo home runs in the sixth and eighth innings. It was his first multihomer game since August 2015 and No. 3 overall.

Longoria snapped a 0-for-21 skid with a fourth-inning drive — his first homer in 50 at-bats — and had a two-run run double in the fifth. The 33-year-old ended up with his second three-hit game of the season.

Samardzija (3-4) allowed three hits and struck out six over six innings. After losing his three previous starts, the right-hander gave up a first-inning run before retiring 16 of the final 17 batters he faced.

San Francisco took two of three from the Orioles, who haven't won a series since April 24 against the White Sox. Baltimore owns the worst record in the majors (18-41) and at home (8-23).

Trey Mancini homered for Baltimore, which managed only four hits.

Orioles starter Gabriel Ynoa (0-2) pitched five innings, giving up five hits and four runs, two earned.

SLIGHTLY DISTRACTED

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde returned from Illinois on Sunday morning after missing Saturday's game to attend his daughter's graduation. He was delighted to join family and friends for the event, but admitted to watching the game during the ceremony. "Except when they announced her name," he said. "Besides that, my face was in my phone."

ROSTER MOVE

San Francisco recalled catcher Aramis Garcia from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned right-hander Sam Coonrod to the same minor league club. Garcia was summoned because catcher Buster Posey had a sore right hamstring, an injury that occurred Saturday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Posey could go on the injured list before the Giants take on the Mets on Tuesday. "After the day off in New York, we'll see if he's available to go," Bochy said.

Orioles: 1B Chris Davis (left hip inflammation) should be activated from the IL in Texas this week, Hyde said. ... 1B-LF Mark Trumbo (knee surgery) will ramp us his rehab work with Triple-A Norfolk this week. He hopes to play a string of two or three consecutive games before being re-evaluated. Asked Sunday how his knee feels after strenuous activity, Trumbo replied, "It's the new normal."

UP NEXT

Giants: After taking Monday off, the Giants call upon Madison Bumgarner (3-5, 4.01 ERA) to open a three-game series against the Mets.

Orioles: A day off Monday will be followed by a three-game series in Texas, where Dylan Bundy (2-6, 4.58 ERA) faces the Rangers on Tuesday night.

